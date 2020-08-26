Scary! Snake Found On The Bed In Odisha’s Banki

By KalingaTV Bureau

Banki: In a scary incident, a giant cobra was spotted on the bed of a person in Harirajpur village of Banki block in Odisha’s Cuttack district.

The person identified as Sarat Panda spotted this huge serpent right on his bed just below the bed cover.

He immediately alerted members of the Snake Helpline. Two of them reached the village to rescue the snake.

Initially they failed to spot the snake but after repeated attempts, it was spotted on the bed.

The snake was then rescued and released into a forest nearby. The snake might have entered the house for shelter due to continuous rainfall.

