Malkangiri: Jawans have made a narrow escape in a landmine explosion in Malkangiri district of Odisha. The Maoist operations were foiled in the border area of Malkangiri and Chhattisgarh.

The jawans had been targeted by the Maoists and the landmine had been planted. The jawans had detected the landmine and detonated it.

Had the landmine exploded, the jeep of the jawans would have been flung up to a height of 20 to 30 feet.

The search operations have been intensified by the police after the detection of the landmines.