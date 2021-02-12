Scary Landmine Explosion In Odisha, Narrow Escape For Jawans

By WCE 2
landmine explosion odisha

Malkangiri: Jawans have made a narrow escape in a landmine explosion in Malkangiri district of Odisha. The Maoist operations were foiled in the border area of Malkangiri and Chhattisgarh.

The jawans had been targeted by the Maoists and the landmine had been planted. The jawans had detected the landmine and detonated it.

Had the landmine exploded, the jeep of the jawans would have been flung up to a height of 20 to 30 feet.

The search operations have been intensified by the police after the detection of the landmines.

You might also like
State

Brown Sugar Worth 15 Lakh Seized In Bhubaneswar, 2 Peddlers Detained

State

Youth Killed In Road Accident In Jagatsinghpur District Of Odisha

State

Lowest Ever Covid Positives In Odisha After A Gap Of 6 Months

State

Woman Allegedly Mauled To Death By Tiger In Odisha, Probe Underway

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.