Scarcity Of Covid Vaccines In Odisha; Next Phase To Reach Today

Bhubaneswar: Amid reports of Covid vaccine shortage in Odisha, Health and Family Welfare Director Bijay Panigrahi informed on Tuesday that the state will receive another 3,49,130 doses of vaccine today.

The doses are inadequate and will last for two days only, added panigrahi.

According to reports, a total of 6,02,430 doses of Covishield and 1,48,550 doses of Covaxin doses is currently in stock.

On the other hand The timing for Covid 19 vaccination has been revised in the State keeping in view the heat wave condition. As per the revised time table, henceforth the timing for Covid 19 vaccination will be 8 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 6 pm.

So far, a total of 35,600 people have been vaccinated in the state.