OMR answer sheets of OTET 2022 uploaded to BSE website

Cuttack: OTET 2022 2nd exam OMR sheet available on the official website of BSE, Odisha said reliable reports on Friday.

The OMR sheet is available on the website of the Madhyamik Shiksha Council. Available on the official website: bseodisha.ac.in.

The candidates can download the OMR answer sheet using their roll number and mobile number. The information about the same has been provided b the the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha.

This will be available in the website till September 12, 2023 till evening 6 pm and can be downloaded.

The Board of Secondary Education Odisha had published the results of Odisha Teachers Eligibility Test (OTET) 2022 on August 31, 2023.

It is worth mentioning that, the state government has made it mandatory to pass OTET for the recruitment of primary teachers in the state.

The OTET exam is conducted to evaluate the eligibility of candidates planning to become a teacher of classes I to VIII in government, private, or aided schools in the state of Odisha.

OTET exam is conducted for two categories including Category A and Category B for two papers namely Paper I and Paper-II. Category A is for Class I to Class V and Category B is for Class VI to Class VIII.

Meanwhile, the OTET question paper had been leaked with the answer key last a number of times, said reports. Due to the leak, the last dates for the examinations was also extended a number of times, said reliable reports.