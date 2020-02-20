Blood-Thumb

Scam: Blood of July Available in February At SCB Hospital, Cuttack

By KalingaTV Bureau
Cuttack: Yet another case of negligence in storing blood packets was reported in SCB Medical college and Hospital.

According to reports, Param Jyoti Sinha along with her 2-month-old baby came to the hospital for Blood transfusion.

Blood transfusion was meant for her child. She suddenly noticed that the blood package was dated 14th of July, 2020.

Startled at the situation, Jyoti bought another blood packet. Had it been unnoticed her child would have faced severe consequences.

The matter is presently being looked into by the authorities.

