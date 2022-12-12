SC raps Odisha DGP, Sambalpur IGP over failure in controlling lawyers’ protest

By Abhilasha
Bhubaneswar: The Supreme Court of India have criticized the Odisha Police DG and Sambalpur IGP over their failure in handling lawyers’ strike.

The Apex Court have asked both Odisha DGP and IGP to appear via video conference on Wednesday.

The Supreme Court further said that the Odisha Police should inform the Court if they can’t handle the protest. “We will deploy Central forces if the Odisha Police is unable to control the situation.”

A scuffle broke out between policemen and lawyers, who have been demanding to set up permanent High Court bench in Sambalpur.

 

 

