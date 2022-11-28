SC orders suspension of licenses of the lawyers striking in Odisha

The Supreme Court of India directs Bar Council Of India to cancel the license of agitating lawyers and take necessary action against bar associations

State
By Abhilasha 0

New-Delhi: The Supreme Court directs suspension of licenses of the lawyers who have been on striking in Odisha over a long-standing demand for a permanent bench of the Orissa High Court in the western part of the state, at Sambalpur. 

Related News

SC grants bail to Kerala journalist Sidhique Kappan

Daughters to inherit fathers’ self acquired property…

Kotia Row: SC Allows Odisha Four-Week Time To Reply On…

Andhra Hold Elections In Disputed Kotia Region In Odisha

The Supreme Court of India directs Bar Council Of India to cancel the license of agitating lawyers and take necessary action against bar associations and make arrests if needed to ensure functioning of court.

Earlier, in 2020, another Bench headed by Justice Kaul had directed the Bar Council of India and the Odisha Bar Council to take appropriate actions against the advocates who have abstained from the court work, for breach of their duties. 

 

 

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.