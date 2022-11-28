SC orders suspension of licenses of the lawyers striking in Odisha

New-Delhi: The Supreme Court directs suspension of licenses of the lawyers who have been on striking in Odisha over a long-standing demand for a permanent bench of the Orissa High Court in the western part of the state, at Sambalpur.



The Supreme Court of India directs Bar Council Of India to cancel the license of agitating lawyers and take necessary action against bar associations and make arrests if needed to ensure functioning of court.

Earlier, in 2020, another Bench headed by Justice Kaul had directed the Bar Council of India and the Odisha Bar Council to take appropriate actions against the advocates who have abstained from the court work, for breach of their duties.

