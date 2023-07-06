SC Collegium recommends the name of Justice Subhasis Talapatra as next HC Chief Justice

Cuttack: Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the name of Justice Subhasis Talapatra as next Orissa High Court Chief Justice.

Born on October 4, 1961 at Udaipur, Tripura. Did his graduations in Arts and Law from University of Calcutta. Was enrolled with the Bar Council of Assam, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh on September 12, 1990. Practiced mainly at Agartala Bench of Gauhati High Court and appeared in catena of constitutional, civil and criminal matters. Was designated as Senior Advocate on December 21, 2004.

Was sworn in as an Additional Judge of Gauhati High Court on November 15, 2011.

His Lordship took oath as Permanent Judge of High Court of Tripura on September 13, 2013.

His Lordship officiated as the Acting Chief Justice of the High Court of Tripura w.e.f. November 02, 2018 to November 13, 2018.

His Lordship officiated as the Acting Chief Justice of the High Court of Tripura w.e.f. November 11, 2019.to November 15, 2019.

Participated in the World Congress on Justice for Children [28 – 30 March, 2018] at UNESCO, Paris.

Participated in Faculty Exchange Programme on Counter Terrorism Phase-II Training [NJA and FJC] at Washington DC and Orange County, California [10 – 14 September, 2018].

Held the positions of the Executive Chairman, Tripura State Legal Services Authority (since 2017); Chairman, Juvenile Justice Committee; Chairman, Computer Committee and eCourts Project; Chairman, Committee for Establishment of National Law University, etc., and Member of Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal (since 2018).

His Lordship has been transferred as Judge, High Court of Orissa on June 01, 2022 from High Court of Tripura and demitted his office in the High Court of Tripura on June 03, 2022.

He took oath of office in the High Court of Orissa on June 10, 2022.