SC Collegium recommends names of 2 candidates as Judges of Orissa High Court

Bhubaneswar: The Collegium of the Supreme Court recommended the names of two candidates as Judge of Orissa High Court. The names are Sibo Sankar Mishra, Advocate and Ananda Chandra Behera, Judicial Officer.

The Chief Justice of the High Court of Orissa in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues made the above recommendation on 17 January 2023.

The Chief Minister and the Governor of the State of Odisha have concurred in the recommendation.

Sibo Sankar Mishra is an advocate who enrolled as an Advocate on 07 December 1991 and has a standing of 30 years at the Bar. He is specialized in civil, criminal and 2 service law. He is an Advocate-on-record for the State of Odisha in the Supreme Court and is counsel for the Union of India and High Court of Orissa in the Supreme Court. He has a sizeable practice at the Bar which is reflected in his average professional income.