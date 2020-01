Cuttack: The Supreme Court Collegium on Thursday proposed senior Advocate Savitri Ratho as Judge of the Orissa High Court.

“The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 22nd January,2020, after taking into consideration the material on record, has approved the proposal for elevation of Ms. Savitri Ratho , Advocate as Judge of the Orissa High Court,” the apex court said in a statement.