SC accepts CBI closure report on Sports Administrator Ashirbad Behera

Bhubaneswar: The Supreme Court has accepted the CBI closure report on Sports Administrator Ashirbad Behera of Odisha. The CBI found no prosecutable evidence during the probe to prove criminality on the part of the former Odisha Olympic Association (OOA) General Secretary Ashirbad Behera. Presently, Behera is no longer the OOA or Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) secretary.

In the said case, the Accountant General had alleged certain irregularities relating to the manner in which the rentals of the shops in Barabati Stadium had been accounted for. However, CBI found nothing substantial in the case.

The Apex court held that, “Based on the investigation the DSP, CBI, ACB, Bhubaneswar has arrived at a conclusion that no prosecutable evidence could be gathered during the investigation to prove criminality on the part of the then General Secretary of Orissa Olympic Association or any other officials.”