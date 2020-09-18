Good news for the banking job seekers. The State Bank of India (SBI) has started bumper recruitment drive from today. The interested and eligible candidates can apply for 92 vacancies for various posts of Specialist Cadre Officer (SBI SCO Recruitment) and Doctoral Research Fellowship.

The job aspirants have to apply on or before October 8, 2020.

Details about the vacancies:

Important dates

Starting date for online application and fee submission: September 18, 2020

Last date for online application and fee submission: October 8, 2020

Last date for submission of hard copy: October 15, 2020

Name and number of posts:

Total number of vacancies and details: 92 posts

Deputy Manager (Security) (Backlog): 11 Posts

Deputy Manager (Security) (Current): 17 Posts

Manger (Retail Products): 5 Posts

Data Trainer: 1 Post

Data Translator: 1 Post

Senior Consultant Analyst : 1 Post

Assistant General Manager (Enterprise & Technology Architecture): 1 Post

Two- years Post Doctoral Fellowship: 5 Posts

Data Protection Officer: 1 Post

Deputy Manager (Data Scientist): 11 Posts

Manager (Data Scientist): 11 Posts

Deputy Manager (System Officer): 5 Posts

Risk Specialist- Sector (Scale-III): 5 Posts

Risk Specialist- Sector (Scale-II) : 5 Posts

Portfolio Management Specialist (Scale-II) : 3 Posts

Risk Specialist- Credit (Scale-III): 2 Posts

Risk Specialist- Credit (Scale-II): 2 Posts

Risk Specialist- Enterprise (Scale-II): 1 Post

Risk Specialist- IND AS (Scale-III): 4 Posts

Application fee:

To apply for all these posts, all candidates (who belong to the General / EWC / OBC category) will have to deposit Rs 750 as online examination fee for however, the SC / ST and handicapped candidates are not to be charged.

Age Limit: (As on April 1, 2020)

Age should be between 25 to 30 years for all posts of advertisement number 21/2020-21. The age for other posts is determined separately. Which can be checked by clicking on the link given below.

Candidates who are interested for the above given posts can click on the following notifications to get more information about the vacancies.

SBI SO Recruitment 2020: Notification 1

SBI SO Recruitment 2020: Notification 2

SBI SO Recruitment 2020: Notification 3

SBI SO Recruitment 2020: Notification 4

SBI SO Recruitment 2020: Notification 5

SBI SO Recruitment 2020: Notification 6

Candidates can Click on this link to apply directly: Online Application Link