banks

SBI Recruitment 2020: Online application begins, Check details

By KalingaTV Bureau

Good news for the banking job seekers. The State Bank of India (SBI) has started bumper recruitment drive from today. The interested and eligible candidates can apply for 92 vacancies for various posts of Specialist Cadre Officer (SBI SCO Recruitment) and Doctoral Research Fellowship.

The job aspirants have to apply on or before October 8, 2020.

Details about the vacancies:

Important dates

Starting date for online application and fee submission: September 18, 2020

Last date for online application and fee submission: October 8, 2020

Last date for submission of hard copy: October 15, 2020

Name and number of posts:

Total number of vacancies and details: 92 posts

  • Deputy Manager (Security) (Backlog): 11 Posts
  • Deputy Manager (Security) (Current): 17 Posts
  • Manger (Retail Products): 5 Posts
  • Data Trainer: 1 Post
  • Data Translator: 1 Post
  • Senior Consultant Analyst : 1 Post
  • Assistant General Manager (Enterprise & Technology Architecture): 1 Post
  • Two- years Post Doctoral Fellowship: 5 Posts
  • Data Protection Officer: 1 Post
  • Deputy Manager (Data Scientist): 11 Posts
  • Manager (Data Scientist): 11 Posts
  • Deputy Manager (System Officer): 5 Posts
  • Risk Specialist- Sector (Scale-III): 5 Posts
  • Risk Specialist- Sector (Scale-II) : 5 Posts
  • Portfolio Management Specialist (Scale-II) : 3 Posts
  • Risk Specialist- Credit (Scale-III): 2 Posts
  • Risk Specialist- Credit (Scale-II): 2 Posts
  • Risk Specialist- Enterprise (Scale-II): 1 Post
  • Risk Specialist- IND AS (Scale-III): 4 Posts

Application fee:

Related News

LIC recruitment 2020 for 5000 vacancies begins; apply soon

Job alert 2020: Deadline for this government posts is ending…

Graduate Candidates apply for this govt job to get salary as…

Great opportunity for Graduates to get Odisha government…

To apply for all these posts, all candidates (who belong to the General / EWC / OBC category) will have to deposit Rs 750 as online examination fee for however, the SC / ST and handicapped candidates are not to be charged.

Age Limit:  (As on April 1, 2020)

Age should be between 25 to 30 years for all posts of advertisement number 21/2020-21. The age for other posts is determined separately. Which can be checked by clicking on the link given below.

Candidates who are interested for the above given posts can click on the following notifications to get more information about the vacancies.

SBI SO Recruitment 2020: Notification 1

SBI SO Recruitment 2020: Notification 2

SBI SO Recruitment 2020: Notification 3

SBI SO Recruitment 2020: Notification 4

SBI SO Recruitment 2020: Notification 5

SBI SO Recruitment 2020: Notification 6

Candidates can Click on this link to apply directly: Online Application Link

You might also like
Nation

Rajya Sabha: Salaries Of MPs and Ministers Reduced, Bill Passed

State

Shocking! Jawan Brutally Murdered In Odisha- Chattisgarh Border

Nation

Paytm App Taken Off Google Play Store, Policy Violations Cited

Nation

PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Kosi Rail Mega Bridge

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7