SBI PO Recruitment For 2000 Posts; Hurry Up! Today Is The Last Day Of Application

SBI PO Recruitment For 2000 Posts; Hurry Up! Today Is The Last Day Of Application

If you are dreaming of getting a job in the country’s largest bank then you have a golden opportunity. Vacancies have been released for the post of PO in State Bank of India. The process of online application ends today on December 4.

Let us tell you that the notification of application in SBI PO was issued on 14 November. Accordingly, a total of 2000 PO posts are to be filled in various branches of the country.

The application process for 2000 posts of SBI PO started on November 14. The last date for its application is today i.e. December 4.

Post Details:

Name of the posts: Probationary Officer (PO)

Number of posts: 2000

Important Dates:

Online application submission date: November 14, 2020

Last date for submission of online application: December 4, 2020

Fee Payment Date: December 4, 2020

Date of online preliminary examination: December 31, 2020 and January 2,4,5 (2021)

Date of Main Examination: January 29, 2021

Educational Qualifications:

Graduation in any discipline from a recognized university or any equivalent qualification recognized by the Central Government.

Age Range:

The minimum age for the candidate has been fixed at 21 years and maximum age at 30 years.

Salary: Rs 23700 – 42020 / –

Application fee:

Rs 750 for General / EWS and OBC

There is no application fee for SC / ST / PWD.

Here’s how to pay the application fee:

Pay the Examination Fee Through Debit Card / Credit Card / Internet Banking.

How to apply:

Interested candidates can apply online through the website https://www.sbi.co.in.

Selection Process:

Selection will be based on Preliminary Online Examination, Main Online Examination, Descriptive Examination and Interview.

Official website

Official notification

Online application link