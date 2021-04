Bhubaneswar: The State Bank of India (SBI), Bhubaneswar main branch, has been sealed for two days i.e Monday and Tuesday after seven employees of the bank tested positive for COVID-19, informs BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary.

While contact tracing is on, some employees have been asked to undergo quarantine.

The entire premises of the branch will be sanitized properly.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 tally in Bhubaneswar touched 32,618 on Saturday with 402 active cases.