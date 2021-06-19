SBI Cuttack City Branch employees distribute cooked food

Cuttack: In a noble effort, the employees of the State Bank of India (SBI) Cuttack city branch distributed cooked food to poor people near Railway station in the Silver City on Saturday.

As per reports, the bank employees distributed food packets containing cooked food to poor people including daily wage labourers. More than hundred people collected food packets in the lunch hour near Railway Station from the bank employees and conveyed their gratitude for the noble work.

It is to be noted that in the wake of Covid pandemic Shutdown has been enforced on Saturdays and Sundays in many districts of Odisha including Cuttack. However, poor people including daily wage labourers are facing much problem for getting food.