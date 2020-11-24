SBI CBO Recruitment 2020: Interview Call Letter Released, Download Here

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the interview call letter for recruitment to the posts of Circle Based Officer. Candidates who will appear in the recruitment examination can download their hall ticket from the official website bank.sbi/careers or sbi.co.in. Interview for recruitment will be held on November 28.

As per the official notification released earlier, a total of 3,850 candidates will be appointed through this recruitment examination. Candidates will be selected on the basis of performance in the interview.

SBI Circle Based Officer Interview Call Letter: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website bank.sbi/careers or sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Admit Card’ link appearing on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your registration number, roll number.

Step 4: The hall ticket will appear on the screen, download it.

Step 5: Take a print out of the admit card.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of State Wise and Category Vice Merit List. If selected, the candidates will be appointed on probation for the positions of Circle Based Officer (CBO) for the first 6 months. Selected candidates will be hired on a monthly salary of Rs 23,700 to Rs 42,020.

