SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply soon for over 6000 vacant posts

In what can be considered as a piece of good news for the candidates who are searching for a job in the banking sector, the State Bank of India (SBI) has issued a notification for the recruitment of over 6100 vacant posts.

The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts online through the official website of SBI on or before July 26, 2021.

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2021 details:

Age limits: Minimum 20 years and maximum 28 years as on 31.10.2020 i.e. candidates must have been born not earlier than 01.11.1992 and not later than 31/10/2000 (both days inclusive). Maximum age indicated is for unreserved and EWS candidates. Relaxation in upper age limit is applicable as per Government of India guidelines for SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates.

Educational Qualification: Graduation from a recognised University/ Institute.

Duration of Training: Duration of training is of one year.

Stipend/ Benefit: The apprentices are eligible for stipend of Rs 15000/- per month for the engagement period of one year. The apprentices are not eligible for any other allowances/ benefits.

Weightage/relaxation in recruitment of junior associates: Weightage/Relaxation in recruitment of Junior Associates will be given to the apprentices who have successfully completed the Apprenticeship training in our Bank.

Application Fees: Candidates belonging to General/ OBC/ EWS category will have to pay Rs 300 as application fees while the SC/ST/PWD category candidates will not have to pay anything for the post.

Selection Process: The candidates will be selected based on the basis of (i) online written test and (ii) test of local language. The questions will be bilingual i.e., English & Hindi, except for the test of General English.

The online examination will be held in the month of August 2021 (Tentatively).

