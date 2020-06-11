Savitri Ratho takes oath as Orissa High Court judge

Bhubaneswar: Miss Savitri Ratho took oath as the judge of Orissa High Court on Thursday. Chief Justice Justice Mohammad Rafiq administered her oath of office and secrecy.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at the conference hall of the High Court following the social distancing norms in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

With Ratho’s oath-taking ceremony, the number of judges of the Orissa High Court rose to 16 while the number of women judges went to three. Justice Amiya Kumari Padhi and Justice Sanju Panda are the two other women judge of the Orissa HC.

Earlier on Tuesday, President Ram Nath Kovind had appointed her as the new judge of the top court of the State.