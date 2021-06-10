Savitri Brata Turns Tragic For Wife As Husband Succumbs To Covid-19

Cuttack: Savitri Brata celebrations turned tragic for a woman whose husband succumbed to Covid-19 at Rajnagar village of Athagarh town in Cuttack district.

The deceased has been identified as Mayadhar Pradhan of Rajnagar village.

Sources said, Mayadhar was unwell past few days, after his health condition deteriorated, he underwent Covid test and tested positive for the deadly virus.

He was admitted to Madhapur hospital for medical treatment. After his oxygen level started dropping he was immediately shifted to SCB Medical and hospital.

Mayadhar’s wife world turned upside down when she heard about her husband’s untimely death due to Covid-19.

A pall of gloom descended in the entire village following the death of Mayadhar.