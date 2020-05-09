Saving Others From COVID19, This ‘Corona Warrior’ Losses Daughter To Cancer

Puri: Gauri Behera of Pipili area in Odisha’s Puri district has truly proved how our ‘Corona Warriors’ are fighting against the unseen enemy to save the mankind.

Behara, who is working as a home guard at Pipili Police Station, had never given-up even after she was deserted by her husband. She used to forget all her sorrows and sadness and become stronger whenever she used to hear her only daughter, who lived with her, calling her ‘maa‘ (mother).

Considering her daughter as the all in all of her life, Behara did her best to provide all her needs. However, ever since she was asked to join the Corona duty, she put her service for the people before everything. She even did not think of taking care of her only 13-year-old daughter who was a cancer patient.

As a true ‘Corona Warrior,’ Behara never looked back at her daughter. She gave more importance to the safety of the people of the area than the treatment and medicine of her own daughter.

She has been providing services round the clock and protecting people of her region from coronavirus, but unfortunately she lost her daughter to cancer. What was more appeal was that Gauri got the news of her daughter’s death while she was carrying out her duty.

Behara’s selfless service to the society and mankind will never be forgotten for sure. Her dedication for her duty has been hailed by people of the area. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also has lauded her for her exemplary efforts.