Bhubaneswar: Satyabadi MLA Umakant Samantaray has apologised over violation of COVID-19 guidelines during the funeral of Late Senior BJD leader Pradeep Maharathy at Swargadwar in Puri on October 4 despite being tested corona positive.

In a video, Samantray has said that he was COVID positive and it was completely his mistake to attend the funeral ceremony of Pradeep Maharathy. No one is above the law and I am ready to accept whatever legal action is taken against me for violating COVID-19 norms while attending the funeral ceremony of the Pradeep Maharathy at Swargadwar.

A case was registered against Satyabadi MLA Umakant Samantary for violating COVID norms by Sea beach police on Friday.

It is worth mentioning that on September 28, Samantaray through his twitter handle had informed that he had tested positive for Covid-19.