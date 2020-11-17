Bhubaneswar: Odisha Infratech Private Ltd (OIPL) director Nihar Bhuyan on Tuesday appeared before the Ecomonic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch here in Odisha in connection to a land scam case at Sarua area in Khordha district.

The EOW of Crime Branch had issued a notice to Nihar to appear before it on November 17. The investigating team will interrogate Bhuyan over the alleged land scam, officials said.

Nihar is now the Chief Operating Officer of Odisha Television Limited (OTV).

Earlier, former OIPL director and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of OTV Manoranjan Sarangi and OIPL agent Siba Prasad Srichandan were arrested in connection to the Sarua land scam. Later, the duo was granted bail and released from the jail.