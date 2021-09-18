Sarpanch turns Good Samaritan, shifts 2 accident victims to hospital in Odisha’s Bhadrak

Chandbali: The Sarpanch of Bhatpada in Odisha’s Bhadrak district recently turned Good Samaritan. He made arrangement to shift two critically injured accident victims to the hospital for treatment on Saturday.

As per reports, Bhatpada Sarpanch Prabhas Nayak was returning home in his vehicle after wrapping up his works in Chandbali when he spotted the accident victims near Ugratara Square. Though a thick crowd was witnessing the critically injured man and woman, nobody was making any effort to send them to hospital.

At this juncture, Nayak immediately carried the man and the women to Chandbali Community Health Centre in his four-wheeler. However, as health condition of the two deteriorated, they were later shifted to the District Head Quarter Hospital in Bhadrak.

The injured woman has been identified as Sita Das, a resident of Garipur in Odisha. The male person, who also sustained critical injury is said to be her brother-in-law (Diara).

The noble gesture of the Sarpanch has earned appreciation from all sections.