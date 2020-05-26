Khordha: Out of the total positive cases found today in Odisha, four tested positive for Covid 19 from Khordha district. One of these four patients is from Bolgarh block while the three others are from Nuagarh, Khadikapalii and Routpalli villages under Badakul panchayat of Chilika block. The later three persons had been housed at the Chilika Govt School for quarantine. After completion of the quarantine period, 43 people from this centre returned to their homes. However, report of the above mentioned 3 persons tested positive for COVID.

As per the report, these 3 people had been discharged even before their COVID test reports arrived. However, after going to their villages, they came in contact with many people of their respective villages. Hence, the villagers have got frightened.

In this situation, Sarpanch Pramila Dalbehera has announced Shut Down in Badakul panchayat using her power as collector keeping in view safety of the villagers. The shut-down will be in force for 73 hours. Also, the panchayat has been sanitized by the fire department. A team has been engaged for contact tracing of the three, said the Nodal officer Ganeshwar Swain. The three have been shifted to COVID hospital.