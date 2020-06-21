Hats off to this Sarpanch who sanitized village in Ganjam of Odisha

Sanakhemundi: In the wake of Coronavirus many Sarpanchs in Odisha are dong exemplary works. The Sarpanch of Adapada in Sanakhemundi block of Ganjam district took up the task of sanitizing the village after people got frightened after surfacing of a few Coronapositive cases in the area.

As per reports, recently a few Coronavirus cases were found in Adapada hospital. The affected persons have been admitted to Covid hospital. However, the villagers got frightened after these cases. Even, flow of patients to the hospital also largely decreased.

At this juncture, the Sarpanch Nila Madhav Rout himself carried the sanitizer machine and sprayed the chemical in the Panchayat building and hospital.

While he boosted morale of the locals by adopting the above mentioned measure himself, the locals are now all praise for him.

It is to be noted that sarpanches in the state have been delegated with the collector’s power within their jurisdiction in accordance with the provision of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 and Odisha Covid 19 regulation. In lieu of the power they can plan, coordinate and take steps to contain the spread of Covid 19.