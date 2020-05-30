Kendrapara: At a time when we are coming across news related to issues in quarantine centres in Odisha, the scene in a quarantine centre in Aul block of this district was something very different. The inmates exchanged some deep emotional moments with the Sarpanch and the other officials when they were leaving the centre after spending 14 days of quarantine.

In the last few days we heard discouraging news coming from some quarantine centres in the state. In a few quarantine centres the inmates complained about food quality and hence tension gripped. In another instance it was seen that the husband of a Sarpanch threw a plastic chair to an inmate of the centre.

However, the quarantine centre at Godabarish Bidyapitha in Govindpur village of Aul block in Kendrapara district witnessed some emotional and inspiring moments.

Saturday was the day when the Hyderabad returnees who had completed 14 days in the centre were heading for their homes. It was seen that the inmates, Sarpanch, Asha worker were weeping as the inmates were leaving the centre and getting departed from their dear persons with whom they spent the last fourteen days. Many of the women were seen hugging the Sarpanch out of emotional outburst.

As per reports, 39 people including male, female and child from Rajakanika, Mahakalapada and Rajnagar who had returned from Hyderabad were staying in this centre. All of them recited the Odisha state song ‘Bande Utkala Janani’ and then Sarpanch Padmalaya Dhala handed over flower bouquets to each of the inmates when everybody started weeping out of emotion. The top emotional moment was when the Sarpanch hugged a 7 year old girl, who was also staying in the centre for the last 14 days.

The Sarpanch had arranged vehicle for all the inmates to return back to their house in different places.