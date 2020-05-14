Odisha Sarpanch collects fine of Rs 27000 from salt hoarder

By KalingaTV Bureau

Balangir: A Sarpanch in Odisha’s Balangir district has exercised “District Collector’s power” given by the State government and collected a fine of Rs 27,000 from a businessman for hoarding and  black marketing of necessary goods including salt amid nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak.

Saintala Sarpanch Bhimsen Swain collected Rs 27, 000 from one Hrushikesh Sahu, a local wholesaler.

Out of Rs 27000, Rs 11000 each will be donated to Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) and the State Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) in order to help combat the deadly coronavirus while Rs 5000 will be deposited to Panchyat’s account, informed the Sarpanch.

Notably, the Naveen Patnaik government has earlier empowered the Sarpanches with the “Collectors’ power” within their jurisdiction to carry out the registration and quarantine exercises. Odisha is the only state to make such provision.

