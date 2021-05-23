Sarpanch Announces 3-Day Shutdown In This Odisha Town

By WCE 1
weekend shutdown
File Photo

Koraput: The Sarpanch of Borigumma block in Koraput district has ordered 3-day shutdown of the panchayat to contain COVID-19 cases in the area.

The order will be effective from May 25 to May 27 in the entire panchyat.

Except medicine stores, rest all shops will remain closed, adding the orders have been issued utilising the Collector powers given to Sarpanches to tackle emergency situations.

It may be mentioned here that Borigumma panchayat has registered more than 300 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours.

You might also like
State

Cyclone Yaas: Eastern Railways Cancels Another 25 Trains, See Details

Nation

COVID-19 Test Can Be Done With Gargling Saline Water: Reports

State

Another 11,627 Covid-19 Patients Have Recovered In Odisha In 24 Hours

State

Bhubaneswar COVID: 1041 New Positive Cases And 941 Recovered Cases Detected In Last…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.