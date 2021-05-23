Koraput: The Sarpanch of Borigumma block in Koraput district has ordered 3-day shutdown of the panchayat to contain COVID-19 cases in the area.

The order will be effective from May 25 to May 27 in the entire panchyat.

Except medicine stores, rest all shops will remain closed, adding the orders have been issued utilising the Collector powers given to Sarpanches to tackle emergency situations.

It may be mentioned here that Borigumma panchayat has registered more than 300 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours.