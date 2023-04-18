Saroj Kumar Samal appointed as I & PR Director, Odisha

Bhubaneswar: IAS Saroj Kumar Samal has been appointed as the Director of the Information and Public Relations (I & PR) Department in Odisha.

Saroj Kumar Samal, IAS, is appointed as Director, I & PR, Odisha. The post of Director, Information & Public Relations is declared equivalent in status and responsibility to the post of Joint Secretary provided in the IAS Cadre of the State, reads a notification issued by the General Administration and Public Grievance Department, Govt of Odisha on Tuesday.

Similarly, Indramani Tripathy, Director, I & PR, Odisha with additional charge of Director, SCSTRTI was appointed as the Additional Secretary to Government, ST & SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Department. He was also allowed to continue in additional charge of Director, SCSTRTI, Bhubaneswar.

