Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Saradha Chit Fund Scam: Orissa HC rejects Debjani Mukherjee’s bail plea

Debjani was arrested following a complaint filed by a depositor in the chit fund, Rabi Narayan Swain of Odisha, that he had been duped of Rs 75,000 by the group.

State
By Subadh Nayak 0
Debjani Mukherjee

Cuttack: Orissa High Court today rejected the bail petition of Debjani Mukherjee, the wife of chairman of Saradha Group of Companies Sudipta Sen and one of the accused in Saradha chit fund scam.

Debjani, the wife of chairman of Saradha Group of Companies Sudipta Sen was arrested by Kolkata Police in 2013 for her involvement in the scam amounting to more than Rs 2,500 crore. She has been lodged in the jail since then.

Take a look
State

Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta raises question on rights…

Subadh Nayak 0
State

IMD predicts rain in Odisha for 3 days, check details

Subadh Nayak 0

Debjani was arrested following a complaint filed by a depositor in the chit fund, Rabi Narayan Swain of Odisha, that he had been duped of Rs 75,000 by the group.

The Economic Offences Wing of Odisha Crime Branch had arrested Debjani based on the complaint filed by one Rabi Narayan Swain of Odisha, who had deposited in the chit fund. Rabi had alleged the chit fund company had duped him of Rs 75,000.

Subadh Nayak 8585 news

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

You might also like
State

National Tribal Craft Mela & National Tribal Dance Festival-2023 being in…

State

Dharmendra Pradhan urges Union Environment Minister to act on Odisha forest fires

State

546 prisoners, undertrial prisoners died in Odisha jails in last 10 years

State

Two govt officials land in Odisha Vigilance net

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7