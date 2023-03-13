Saradha Chit Fund Scam: Orissa HC rejects Debjani Mukherjee’s bail plea

Cuttack: Orissa High Court today rejected the bail petition of Debjani Mukherjee, the wife of chairman of Saradha Group of Companies Sudipta Sen and one of the accused in Saradha chit fund scam.

Debjani, the wife of chairman of Saradha Group of Companies Sudipta Sen was arrested by Kolkata Police in 2013 for her involvement in the scam amounting to more than Rs 2,500 crore. She has been lodged in the jail since then.

Debjani was arrested following a complaint filed by a depositor in the chit fund, Rabi Narayan Swain of Odisha, that he had been duped of Rs 75,000 by the group.

