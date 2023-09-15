Saptapuri Amabasya today: Special rituals to be executed in Puri Srimandira

Puri: Today is Saptapuri Amabasya. On this occasion Saptapuri Bhoga was offered to the deities at the famous Lord Jagannath temple that is Srimandira in Puri of Odisha.

Today after the Abakasha niti (ritual) the deities were adorned. After spraying water and then execution of the teraa bandha ritual Satapuri Bhoga was brought along with the Sakala Dhupa. And the Pujapanda worshipped the deities with Sodasa Upachara puja.

Today among the special worships, after the Sandhya Dhupa Bastahrana prastab (proposa) and then the Bije idol (representative idol) of the Lord will be taken to the Sri Narayan Sagara.

Yesterday the necessary taada for today’s Saptapuri Bhoga had been brought from the Alam Chandi temple located near the Atharanala, to Srimandira. After making it surround it had been kept at the Rosha Beharana. Then after the Sandhya Dhupa the Puja Panda went to the Goddess Dakshina Kali temple located outside the Srimandira after getting the Angyamala from the Srianga.

On the occasion of Saptapuri Amabasya today the three deities are adorned in the three baada following the Abakasha niti. Later the Gopala Ballava ritual gets executed.

Ahead of this in the Rosaghara (kitchen) the Saptapuri is prepared. Besides, Sankha, Chakra, Hala and musala are prepared in dadaki pitha.

Later, after sprinkling of water and then tera bandha, the Sapta puri bhoga along with the Sakala Dhupa is brought to the Chhaamu in a Pradhani Patuara (procession) along with playing of Ghanta, Chhatra and Kahalai. After the mudirasta offers the Prasad the panda does the manohi during the Sodasa Upachara puja.

After the Alati is done inside, the Panda, Pati and Mudirasta do the Bandapana in the three baada. Along with special worship today the representative idol of the deity will visit to the Shree Narayana Sagar.

