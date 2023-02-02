Santosh Singh Saluja’s son sent to jail

Balangir: Senior Congress leader and Kantabanji MLA Santosh Singh Saluja’s son Seji Singh have been sent to jail on Thursday. The Patnagarh SDJM court in Balangir district rejected Seji’s bail plea and sent him to jail along with five of his associates.

Seji Singh was arrested for his involvement in a fight at a cinema hall in Kantabanji. Seji and his associates had created a ruckus at the cinema hall allegedly at a gunpoint yesterday. They also had a face-off with cops, who reached the spot after getting information.

A video of the whole incident had gone viral after it was filmed and shared on social media platforms by some unknown people.

Kantabanji police started an investigation into the matter and booked Seji and his associates under Sections 384, 506, 353 of IPC and relevant Sections of the Arms Act.

Earlier today, police conducted a raid at Seji’s gym and reportedly recovered cash worth Rs 19 lakh and 17 litres of branded liquors.