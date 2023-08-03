Sandbags used to prevent flood like situation in Bhubaneswar Smart City; Watch

Bhubaneswar: Usually, people living near the rivers use sandbags to prevent flood like situation during the rainy season. However, such similar incident has now come to the fore shockingly from the Smart City of Bhubaneswar.

A canal in Santashi Vihar of Laxmi Sagar area of the State Capital City reportedly got flooded owing to incessant heavy rain and entered the residential areas of the Santashi Vihar. As a result, the locals with the support of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) placed sandbags on the bank of the canal to prevent similar flood like situation.

Meanwhile, the people claimed that they are having a harrowing time as the drainage work at the entrance of the Santashi Vihar are yet to be completed. “We met the MP, local MLA, BMC Mayor and all the concerned officials urging them to accelerate the work and complete as soon as possible. But our requests went unheard and now we are suffering,” alleged a local resident.