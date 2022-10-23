Sandalwood worth lakhs seized in Gajapati of Odisha, 2 held

Gajapati: The Mohana police has seized Sandalwood worth lakhs from a car at a check post in Kamalapur in Mohana here in Odisha this morning.

The accused have been identified as Jamal Khan and Sujadin Khan residents of Khordha district. Besides, they were smuggling the illegal sandalwood in a Suzuki swift car, bearing the registration no. OD02BG8213.

According to reports, the two accused were smuggling the sandalwoods from Gajapati’s Ramagiri area to Puri district.

However, the Mohana police has exposed their illegal smuggling racket.

Soon, the police seized the vehicle, as well as cash around Rs 5360 from the accused possession.

In the meantime, the police has booked the accused under case no. 187/22 and filed a complaint against them.

The Mohana Inspector In Charge (ICC) Prashant Kumar Nishika, has also informed that, they have returned the seized Sandalwood to the forest department.

It is to be noted that in a similar kind of incident on February 4, 2022, A man allegedly tried to smuggle red sandalwood in filmy style, inspired by the superhit Telegu movie ‘Pushpa.’ However, he did not prove as lucky as Allu Arjun as he got arrested by Maharashtra police.