Sand Mafia attack Bhograi addl tehsildar, loot valuables in Odisha

Balasore: Bhograi additional tehsildar Sanjay Panigrahi sustained injuries after allegedly being attacked by a group of sand mafias in Kamarda area of Balasore district last night and looted gold chain, mobile phone and money from his possession.

According to reports, Sanjay intercepted a truck on the suspicion of illegal sand mining at Kamarda area. Around 5 sand mafias attacked the additional tehsildar and looted valuables from his possession. They fled from the spot.

On being informed, the locals rescued Panigrahi admitted him to the local hospital for treatment. Later, the locals handed over the driver-helper duo to the police. The cops have registered a compliant and launched a manhunt to trace and nab the attackers.