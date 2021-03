Jagatsinghpur: The Odisha police conducted a raid on illegal sand transportation near Alipingal road in Jagatsinghpur district of Odisha today and have seized two hyva trucks in this connection.

Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted the trucks near Alipingal road when the trucks were transporting the sand illegaly.

Both the truck drivers have been fined an amount of Rs. 60,000.