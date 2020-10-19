truck catches fire
Truck Catches Fire Late At Night

Sand-Laden Truck Catches Fire In Bhubaneswar Near Pahala On NH16

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: A sand-laden stationary truck (Hyva) caught fire on National Highway (NH) 16 near Pahala on the outskirt of Bhubaneswar all of a sudden, late last night.

The fire department, with two fire brigades rushed to the spot as the driver intimated them about the matter. The flames were doused.

Tough the reason of the fire is yet to be known, it might have happened due to a short circuit said the drivers and onlookers.

Police also reached the spot and have started investigations on the matter.

You might also like
State

Bhitarkanika National Park In Odisha Reopens For Public Today Amid Strict Covid…

State

Odisha’s first woman collector Chandramani Narayan Swami passes away

State

Send WhatsApp message to more than 200 people on festival, know what is trick

State

Incredible! Watch How This Little Boy Sings Classical Song To The Tunes Of The…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.