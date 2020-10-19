Bhubaneswar: A sand-laden stationary truck (Hyva) caught fire on National Highway (NH) 16 near Pahala on the outskirt of Bhubaneswar all of a sudden, late last night.

The fire department, with two fire brigades rushed to the spot as the driver intimated them about the matter. The flames were doused.

Tough the reason of the fire is yet to be known, it might have happened due to a short circuit said the drivers and onlookers.

Police also reached the spot and have started investigations on the matter.