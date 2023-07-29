WATCH: Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates mesmerising sculpture on International Tiger Day

Puri: On International Tiger Day, internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created 15-foot-tall tiger in Odisha.

According to reports, on the occasion of International Tiger Day, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on Friday created a 15-foot long tiger sculpture at Puri beach in Odisha.

International Tiger Day is celebrated every year on July 29.

Sudarsan Pattnaik said he has, “Created sand Sculpture on the occasion of International Tiger’s Day. The sculpture is around 15 ft long.”

This day is observed in order to save these endangered big cats. As mentioned on the WWF official website, “Global Tiger Day is celebrated every year on July 29th as a way to raise awareness about this magnificent but endangered big cat. The day was founded in 2010, when the 13 tiger range countries came together to create Tx2 – the global goal to double the number of wild tigers by the year 2022.”

The countries that are included in the conservation of tigers on the global forum are: Bhutan, Nepal, Indonesia, Malaysia, India, Combodia, China and Tiwan.

