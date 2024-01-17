Sand art by Sudarsan Pattnaik on the occasion of Parikrama Prakalpa inauguration

Puri: A mesmerizing sand art has been created by Padma Shree Sudarsan Pattnaik on the occasion of Parikrama Prakalpa inauguration in Puri.

On this occasion of Parikrama Prakalpa inauguration, Sand Sculptor Sudarsan Pattnaik has created an interesting sand sculpture at Puri Sea Beach. In it, he has created a perfect replica of the circumambulation route along with the artifacts of the idols.

Various monasteries and temples have been displayed along the route prepared in sand. Not only that, Sudharsan has built a flawless replica of Arunstambhar with the interesting artworks of the temple.

Everyone is waiting for this historic moment. Earlier devotees were facing many problems. We all can benefit from this project. Sand artist Sudarsan said that he tried to build this art piece in sand as he is famous as a sand artist.

