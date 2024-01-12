Sand animation ‘Srimandira Parikrama Prakalpa’ by internationally acclaimed sand artist Manas Sahu, watch

Puri: Sand animation ‘Srimandira Parikrama Prakalpa’ carved by internationally acclaimed sand artist Manas Sahu from Odisha has grabbed attention of devotees of Lord Jagannath as well as fans of sand arts across the country. The 5 minute 30 second long spectacular animation is doing the rounds.

The much awaited Srimandira Parikrama Prakalpa, the heritage corridor project for the world famous Lord Jagannath temple in the holy city of Puri in Odisha is going to be inaugurated on January 17, while the process and observations have already begun ahead of the main happening. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has been lauded by the devotees of Lord Jagannath across the world for making into reality this charismatic project which will not only attract tourists and devotees from across the globe but this is a long waited dream project with which large number of people will get benefit.

Internationally acclaimed sand artist Manas Sahu has come up with the sand art which is spectacular. There is nothing to exaggerate but just watch the video and you will be convinced.

The said art has showcases the crowd witnessed in Puri to get a glimpse of Lord Jagannath, people waiting for hours on Bada danda, the grand road of Puri for their turn to visit the famous temple and many more such details. According to the artist, it took him 15 hours to make this art.

Apart from that the sand art also showcases Shree Setu, AC Terminal, Lavatory, Parking arrangement as well as the beautification around the temple.

Ahead of the Srimandira Parikrama Prakalpa inauguration, today the ‘Ankuraropana’ and ‘Guateka’ ritual by the Gajapati Maharaj of Puri will be held. Also, for the yagnya, the special rituals will be performed by the Strtriya Bramhins. The devotees are much excited about this. Meanwhile, the sand animation by Manas Sahu has been highly appreciated.

Watch the video here: