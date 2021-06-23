Sand Animation film on Puri Lord Jagannath’s Snana Yatra: Watch

By WCE 5
Sand Animation film on Puri Lord Jagannath’s Snana Yatra

Puri: On the occasion of Debasnana Purnima 2021 tomorrow on Jun 24, internationally acclaimed Sand artist Odisha’s Manas Kumar Sahoo has come up with a marvelous Sand Animation film of 2 minutes 50 seconds duration that depicts the rituals performed during the famous Snana Yatra of Lord Jagannath and siblings in Puri of Odisha.

Sahoo has depicted the Pahandi Bije, Chhera Pahanra (sweeping of the floor) by Gajapati Maharaja beautifully through his Sand Animation in the short film.

Also read: Snana Purnima in Puri Srimandira tomorrow: Check schedule; Gajapati not to do ‘Chhera Pahanra’

The Lord’s rare Hathi Besha (Elephant Attire) has also been shown for the devotees in this film. Manas has taken keen interest to show the Debasnana Purnima rituals to the devotees of Lord Jagannath across the world during this Lock down period. It took him about seven hours to complete this film. In the film, he prays to the Lord of the World, Shree Jagannath, to save the World from the clutches of the pandemic Covid-19 prevailing across  the world.

