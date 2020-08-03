Bhubaneswar: Sanat Kumar Mohanty, Additional Secretary of ST & SC Development & MBCW Department has been posted as Khordha District Magistrate, he has replaced Sitansu Kumar Rout

Sitansu Kumar Rout, Collector and District Magistrate of Khordha has been transferred and posted as Additional Collector, Consolidated and Settlement, Berhampur.

IAS officer Keerthi Vasan V has been appointed as officer on special duty (OSD), Ganjam in charge of Covid management.

Subhankar Mohapatra has been appointed as Sub-Collector of Baliguda in Kandhamal district.

Suryawanshi Mayur Vikas has been appointed as Sambalpur Sub-Collector.

J. Sonal, will take over as the OSD Covid Management of Gajapati district.