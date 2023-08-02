Sanat Kumar Mohanty to remain in charge of OPSC Chairman

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal today allowed Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) member Sanat Kumar Mohanty to remain in charge of the Chairman of the Commission.

The Odisha Governor gave charge of OPSC Chairman to Sanat Kumar Mohanty following the retirement of IPS officer Satyajit Mohanty from the post.

Mohanty will be the OPSC Chairman with effect from tomorrow until the appointment of Chairman. “In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1A) of the Article 316 of the Constitution of India, read with Regulation 3 of the Odisha Public Service Commission (Conditions of Service) Regulations, 1952, the Governor of Odisha has been pleased to allow Sri Sanat Kumar Mohanty. at present Member. Odisha Public Service Commission to remain in charge of the Chairman of the Commission with effect from 03.08.2023 until the appointment of Chairman. OPSC under the Clause (1) of Article 3 l6 and enters office as such or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” read a notification issued by the General Administration and Public Grievance Department of Odisha government.

The post of the OPSC chairman fell vacant after the sitting chairman Satyajit Mohanty retired from his services today.