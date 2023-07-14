SAMS Odisha Plus Three admission: First phase cut-off marks out, check details
The students can visit the official website (samsodisha.gov.in) to check the SAMS Odisha +3 selection merit list.
Bhubaneswar: The Higher Education Department of Odisha government today released the first phase cut-off marks for admission in degree colleges across the State.
As many as 2,23,310 students had reportedly applied for the admission into various degree courses while 1,74,195 of them have been selected in the first phase. This include 1,08,483 students were selected in Arts stream and 17,217 students were selected in Commerce stream.
Here’s how to check the SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Merit List 2023
- Visit the SAMS Odisha official website at samsodisha.gov.in.
- Then click on the link given for 1st Selection (Seat vs Allotment).
- As you click on the link, it will direct you to new page where you have to enter your login details.
- After you enter your login details you will see the merit list on the screen.
- Download the merit list, take a print out of the copy for future references.
According to reports, S.C.S (Autonomous) College in Puri has the highest cut-off mark in science while Fakir Mohan Autonomous College in Balasore and Maharaja Purna Chandra (MPC) Autonomous College in Baripada have the highest cut-off mark in arts.
The S.C.S College has the highest cut-off marks in Chemistry (94.50 per cent), Mathematics (94 per cent) and Botany (95.60 per cent) while the MPC College has the highest cut off mark in Zoology (94.83 per cent)
Likewise, with 91.83 per cent, the Fakir Mohan Autonomous College and MPC College in Baripada have the highest cut off marks in Political sciences.
Here’s SAMS Odisha Plus Three admission dateline:
|19-June-2023 (02:00 PM)
|Availability of online Common Application Form (CAF) on the website www.samsodisha.gov.in
|04-July-2023 (11:45 PM)
|Last date for applying online CAF through www.samsodisha.gov.in
|21-June-2023 (11:00 AM) to 07-July-2023 (Except Holidays)
|Validation and Correction of Common Application Form (CAF) at SAMS Resource Center (SRCs)
|14-July-2023 (02:00 PM)
|Publication of Provisional Allotment of seats (For First Round Selection)
|14-July-2023 (07:00 PM) to 18-July-2023 (11:45 PM)
|Selection of Slide/Freeze/Float Option and Online payment of admission fees by the selected students through SAMS [Student’s Account] portal
|15-July-2023 (09:00 AM) & 17-July-2023 (09:00 AM) to 19-July-2023 (till 05:00 PM)
|Reporting of the applicants at allotted Institutions for taking admission (for First Round Selection)
|15-July-2023(09:00 AM) & 17-July-2023(09:00 AM) to 19-July-2023 (till 07:00 PM)
|Data updation of admitted students in the e-space by the respective Institutions (for First Round Admission)
|27-July-2023 (02:00 PM)
|Publication of Provisional Allotment of Seats (for Second Round Selection)
|27-July-2023(07:00 PM) to 01-Aug-2023(11:45 PM)
|Selection of Slide/Freeze/Float Option and Online payment of admission fees by the selected students through SAMS [Student’s Account] portal
|29-July-2023(09:00 AM) & 31-July-2023 to 02-Aug-2023(05:00 PM)
|Reporting of applicants at allotted institutions for taking admission (for Second Round Selection)
|29-July-2023(09:00 AM) & 31-July-2023 to 02-Aug-2023(till 07:00 PM)
|Data updation of admitted students in the e-space by the respective Institutions (for Second Round Admission)
|09-Aug-2023 (02:00 PM)
|Publication of Provisional Allotment of Seats (for Third Round Selection)
|09-Aug-2023(07:00 PM) to 13-Aug-2023(11:45 PM)
|Selection of Slide/Freeze/Float Option and Online payment of admission fees by the selected students through SAMS [Student’s Account] portal
|10-Aug-2023(09:00 AM) to 12-Aug-2023(05:00 PM) & 14-Aug-2023(05:00 PM)
|Reporting of applicants at allotted institutions for taking admission (for Third Round Selection)
|10-Aug-2023(09:00 AM) to 12-Aug-2023(05:00 PM) & 14-Aug-2023(07:00 PM)
|Data updation of admitted students in the e-space by the respective Institutions (for Third Round Admission)
|21-Aug-2023(02:00 PM)
|Publication of Provisional Allotment of Seats (for Fourth Round Selection)
|21-Aug-2023(07:00 PM) to 24-Aug-2023(11:45 PM)
|Selection of Slide/Freeze/Float Option and Online payment of admission fees by the selected students through SAMS [Student’s Account] portal
|22-Aug-2023(09:00 AM) to 25-Aug-2023(05:00 PM)
|Reporting of applicants at allotted institutions for taking admission (for Fourth Round Selection)
|22-Aug-2023(09:00 AM) to 25-Aug-2023(07:00 PM)
|Dataupdation of admitted students in the e-space by the respective Institutions (for Fourth Round Admission)
|01-Sep-2023(02:00 PM)
|Publication of Provisional Allotment of Seats (for Fifth Round Selection)
|01-Sep-2023(07:00 PM) to 04-Sep-2023(11:45 PM)
|Selection of Slide/Freeze/Float Option and Online payment of admission fees by the selected students through SAMS [Student’s Account] portal
|02-Sep-2023(09:00 AM) & 04-Sep-2023(09:00 AM) to 05-Sep-2023(05:00 PM)
|Reporting of applicants at allotted institutions for taking admission (for Fifth Round Selection)
|02-Sep-2023(09:00 AM) to 05-Sep-2023(07:00 PM)
|Data updation of admitted students in the e-space by the respective Institutions(for Fifth Round Admission)
|13-Sep-2023(02:00 PM)
|Publication of Provisional Allotment of Seats (for Sixth Round Selection)
|13-Sep-2023(07:00 PM) to 16-Sep-2023(11:45 PM)
|Online payment of admission fees by the selected students through SAMS [Student’s Account] portal
|14-Sep-2023(09:00 PM) to 16-Sep-2023(05:00 PM) & 18-Sep-2023 (till 05:00 PM)
|Reporting of applicants at allotted institutions for taking admission (for Sixth Round Selection)
|14-Sep-2023(09:00 PM) to 18-Sep-2023(07:00 PM)
|Data updation of admitted students in the e-space by the respective Institutions (for Sixth Round Admission)