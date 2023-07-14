SAMS Odisha Plus Three admission: First phase cut-off marks out, check details

Bhubaneswar: The Higher Education Department of Odisha government today released the first phase cut-off marks for admission in degree colleges across the State.

As many as 2,23,310 students had reportedly applied for the admission into various degree courses while 1,74,195 of them have been selected in the first phase. This include 1,08,483 students were selected in Arts stream and 17,217 students were selected in Commerce stream.

The students who were part of the online application process can visit the official website (samsodisha.gov.in) to check the SAMS Odisha +3 selection merit list.

Here’s how to check the SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Merit List 2023

Visit the SAMS Odisha official website at samsodisha.gov.in.

Then click on the link given for 1st Selection (Seat vs Allotment).

As you click on the link, it will direct you to new page where you have to enter your login details.

After you enter your login details you will see the merit list on the screen.

Download the merit list, take a print out of the copy for future references.

According to reports, S.C.S (Autonomous) College in Puri has the highest cut-off mark in science while Fakir Mohan Autonomous College in Balasore and Maharaja Purna Chandra (MPC) Autonomous College in Baripada have the highest cut-off mark in arts.

The S.C.S College has the highest cut-off marks in Chemistry (94.50 per cent), Mathematics (94 per cent) and Botany (95.60 per cent) while the MPC College has the highest cut off mark in Zoology (94.83 per cent)

Likewise, with 91.83 per cent, the Fakir Mohan Autonomous College and MPC College in Baripada have the highest cut off marks in Political sciences.

Here’s SAMS Odisha Plus Three admission dateline: