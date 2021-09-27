SAMS Odisha B.Ed admit card 2021 released, know how to download

Bhubaneswar: The Higher Education Department, Odisha has reportedly released the Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) entrance exam hall ticket.

The candidates who had applied for the SAMS Odisha B.Ed (Teacher Education) can download their admit card on the official website of the Department.

The online form fill-up for the B.Ed entrance exams was held between August 20 and September 10, 2021.

The online computer-based entrance test will be conducted tentatively between October 7 and October 9. The selected candidates will take admission in government institutions across the state.

Here’s how to download SAMS Odisha B.ED Admit Card 2021