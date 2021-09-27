SAMS Odisha B.Ed admit card 2021 released, know how to download

Bhubaneswar: The Higher Education Department, Odisha has reportedly released the Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) entrance exam hall ticket.
The candidates who had applied for the SAMS Odisha B.Ed (Teacher Education) can download their admit card on the official website of the Department.
The online form fill-up for the B.Ed entrance exams was held between August 20 and September 10, 2021.
The online computer-based entrance test will be conducted tentatively between October 7 and October 9. The selected candidates will take admission in government institutions across the state.
Here’s how to download SAMS Odisha B.ED Admit Card 2021
- Go to the official portal (www.samsodisha.gov.in.)
- On the Student Portal, check Hall Ticket link.
- Now click on the SAMS Odisha B.ED Admit Card 2021 link
- As soon as you click you will be directed to the login page.
- Now enter your mobile number, which you had given during the online form fill up.
- Then click on the ‘Download’ button.
- Your B.ED Admit Card will be displayed on your computer screen.
- Now download and take a printout of Admit Card and keep it with you for future references.