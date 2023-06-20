SAMS Odisha Admission 2023: Class XI e-admission dateline extended, check details

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Tuesday extended the dateline for class XI e-admission in Higher Secondary School through Student Academic Management System (SAMS) for the Session 2023-24 following the request of the applicants and their parents.

As per the revised notification issued by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, the applicants can submit their online Common Application Form (CAF) through Student Login (www.samsodisha.gov.in) till 11.45 PM of June 26. Earlier, it was on June 20.

Likewise, the first selection merit list was slated to be published on June 28, however, now it will be released at 11.45 AM on July 2.

Revised Datelines of e-Admission Schedule:

Last date for submission of online Common Application Form (CAF) by the Applicant through Student Login (samsodisha.gov.in): 26.06.2023 (11.45 PM)

Publication of the First Selection Merit List and downloading of Intimation Letter in the Student Login: 02.07.2023 (11.45 AM)

Reporting of First Selection candidates for admission at selected Higher Secondary Schools and admission updation at Higher Secondary Schools level: 03.07.2023 to 08.07.2023 (up to 06.00 PM)

Admission Data updation of the First Selection candidates and Error Correction by Higher Secondary Schools in the HSS eSpace: 03.07.2023 to 10.07.2023 (up to 6 PM)

Online submission of Slide-up Request by students who have taken admission in First Selection: 03.07.2023 to 11.07.2023 (up to 06.00 PM)

Publication of Second Selection Merit List and downloading of Intimation Letter in the Student Login: 16.07.2023 (upto 11.30 AM)

Reporting of Second Selection candidates and admission updation at Higher Secondary Schools level: 17.07.2023 to 19.07.2023 (up to 06.00 PM)

Admission Data updation of the Second Selection candidates and Error Correction by Higher Secondary Schools in the SAMS e-Space: 17.07.2023 to 19.07.2023 (up to 09.00 PM)

Opening and Closing date for submission of Choice Locking (Only Slide-up request opted and not selected candidates) option in the preferred HSSs for SPOT selection admission: 7.07.2023 to 21.07.2023 (up to 11.45 PM)

Publication of SPOT Selection Merit List and downloading of Intimation Letter in the Student Login: 26.07.2023 (11.00 AM)

Reporting of SPOT Selection candidates and admission updation at HSS level: 26.07.2023 (12.00 PM) to 27.07.2023 (06.00 PM)

Commencement of Class: 29.07.2023

For more details, please contact Sanjog Helpline (Toll Free) number 155335, 1800-345-6770. email @ eadmission2022@gmail.com.

Changes to the dateline (if occurs) will be notifed in the newspapers & website as well.

Here’s how to apply for SAMS Odisha class 11 admissions 2023:

Applicants shall apply online by registering themselves on the SAMS portal (samsodisha.gov.in).

The applicants are advised to read the Common Prospectus (CP) carefully before filling the online Common Application Form (CAF).

Applicants must retain the print-out of Application Form and payment receipt after successful submission of the CAF for future reference.

The Common Application Form Fee must be paid through online mode only (details available in CP).

All relevant documents are to be verified at the selected Higher Secondary School at the time of admission only.

Application fees for General Category is Rs 200/-, for ST & SC Category is Rs 100/

N.B: Any claim (Reservation/Weightage/Relaxation) must be supplemented with relevant documents.