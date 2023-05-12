Same sex marriage should be legalized, says sprinter Dutee Chand

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: A strong supporter of same-sex marriage, ace sprinter Dutee Chand has again hit the headlines lately. Yet, this time the discussion is not for any achievement in the field of Athletics, but for personal reasons.

The sprinter has been featured on the cover page of a popular national-level magazine in which she was seen putting vermilion on the forehead of her partner Monalisa.

It is to be noted that putting a dash of vermillion between the hair partition on a girl’s forehead is considered the beginning of her journey as a bride. Normally, during a Hindu marriage, a bridegroom puts vermillion in such a way on the forehead of the bride.

Talking to Kalinga TV, Chand said that same-sex marriage should be given legal authenticity so that she and her partner can have a marriage certificate which is very much necessary. She also expressed her hope to become a father someday. Her partner also wants to become a mother, she said.

The Apex Court is yet to issue verdict regarding the legalisation of same-sex marriage. However, the mindset of people regarding same-sex marriage is gradually changing, she said.

Earlier Dutee said that she has been in a committed relationship with her partner and is currently living with her.

Despite criticism from certain sections, Dutee remains steadfast in her decision and advocates for same-sex marriage.

