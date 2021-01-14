Same-Sex Marriage Leads To Fight Among Two Families, Couple Seeks Police Help In Odisha

Jajpur: A same-sex marriage has led to a fight among two families in Kalinga Nagar area of Odisha’s Jajpur district due to which, the couple has sought the help of the local police.

According to reports, a 22-year-old girl of Rabana village under Jakhapura police limits of the district was in a love relationship with another 21-year-old girl of Chandama village under Korei police limits for the last two years.

The girls reportedly got married a couple of days ago. However, their marriage was not accepted by their relatives, who have already started fighting among themselves. Even, father of the girl from Chandama village has filed a complaint at the Korei police station protesting his daughter’s marriage with the 21-year-old girl.

On the other hand, the same-sex couple also lodged a grievance at the Danagadi police outpost alleging threat to their lives.

Meanwhile, Korei police went to the Danagadi police outpost after getting information and took the same-sex couple to the police station to provide protection.

Though the reaction of the cops over the issues is yet to be received, the same-sex marriage and their problem have now become a talk of the town in the district.