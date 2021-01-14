Same-Sex Marriage Leads To Fight Among Two Families, Couple Seeks Police Help In Odisha

By WCE 3
Same-Sex Marriage Leads To Fight Among Two Families, Couple Seeks Police Help In Odisha

Jajpur: A same-sex marriage has led to a fight among two families in Kalinga Nagar area of Odisha’s Jajpur district due to which, the couple has sought the help of the local police.

According to reports, a 22-year-old girl of Rabana village under Jakhapura police limits of the district was in a love relationship with another 21-year-old girl of Chandama village under Korei police limits for the last two years.

The girls reportedly got married a couple of days ago. However, their marriage was not accepted by their relatives, who have already started fighting among themselves. Even, father of the girl from Chandama village has filed a complaint at the Korei police station protesting his daughter’s marriage with the 21-year-old girl.

On the other hand, the same-sex couple also lodged a grievance at the Danagadi police outpost alleging threat to their lives.

Meanwhile, Korei police went to the Danagadi police outpost after getting information and took the same-sex couple to the police station to provide protection.

Though the reaction of the cops over the issues is yet to be received, the same-sex marriage and their problem have now become a talk of the town in the district.

You might also like
State

Odisha CM launches slew of projects worth Rs. 2085 crore in Kalahandi

State

Bhitarkanika National Park To Remain Closed From Tomorrow For Crocodile Census

State

Organ Racket Busted In The Capital City Of Odisha, 1 Arrested

State

Moving Car Catches Fire In The Capital City Of Odisha, Passengers Escape Unhurt

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.