Sambalpuri Day

‘Sambalpuri Din’ observed in Western Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Sambalpuri Day, called ‘Sambalpuri Din’ in the local dialect, was observed by people of Western Odisha on Saturday. However, the observation was a low key affair in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic.

‘Sambalpuri Din’ marks the birth anniversary of Sambalpuri poet Guru Satnarayan Bohidar, known as the pioneer of Sambalpuri language and grammar.

People of western Odisha observed the day while many posts related to the occasion were witnessed online.

Observation of ‘Sambalpuri Din’ needs one to wear Sambalpuri dresses, sarees and singing of Sambalpuri songs besides eating out typical Sambalpuri foods.

