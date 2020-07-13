Sambalpur University To Be Shutdown For Another Week

Sambalpur: In view of rising cases of Covid-19 in Sambalpur and Burla, the Sambalpur University authorities have decided to close the university office as well as the P.G. departments for a week that is from July 14 to July 20.

The Sambalpur University issued an order in this regard today.

All the employees of the University are required to keep their mobiles phones switched on and should be available on urgent/notice call.

The employees who are not coming to office will work from home. Employees are required to remain in the headquarters and any deviation in this regard will be viewed seriously.

Earlier, Authorities of Sambalpur University had declared closure of the varsity from July 6 till July 13 in view of rise in COVID19 cases in Burla area.